6/26/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Bakersfield, California

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Bakersfield, California:

1. Sami Zayn defeated Baron Corbin

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

American Alpha, Tye Dillinger, and Sin Cara defeated The Ascension and The Colons

3. Luke Harper defeated Aiden English

4. Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Tamina and Carmella

After the match, Lana challenged Naomi to a match.

5. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Naomi defeated Lana

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

The Usos defeated The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) and Breezango

7. Rusev defeated Mojo Rawley

8. Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya

9. Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton defeated Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens

