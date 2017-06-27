6/26/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Bakersfield, California

Jun 27, 2017 - by Michael Riba

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Bakersfield, California:

1. Sami Zayn defeated Baron Corbin

2. Eight-Man Tag Team Match
American Alpha, Tye Dillinger, and Sin Cara defeated The Ascension and The Colons

3. Luke Harper defeated Aiden English

4. Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Tamina and Carmella
After the match, Lana challenged Naomi to a match.

5. WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Naomi defeated Lana

6. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match
The Usos defeated The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) and Breezango

7. Rusev defeated Mojo Rawley

8. Charlotte Flair defeated Natalya

9. Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton defeated Jinder Mahal and Kevin Owens

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News, Results     Tags: , ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad