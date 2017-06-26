Steve Austin to appear on Raw tonight?
Dave Meltzer noted on last night’s Wrestling Observer Radio that #WWE is printing Los Angeles 3:16 shirts for tonight’s episode of RAW.
Steve Austin lives in the LA area and Meltzer is speculating that Austin could appear on tonight’s episode of RAW. It’s not uncommon for Steve Austin to attend WWE events when they are in the area and he often records podcast interviews backstage
