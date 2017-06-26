Several Matches Added to the WWE Great Balls of Fire Pay-Per-View

Sasha Banks won a Gauntlet Match over Nia Jax, Emma, Mickie James, Bayley and Dana Brooke on tonight’s RAW to earn a title shot from RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss at WWE Great Balls of Fire. The match came down to Sasha getting the win over Nia.

RAW also saw Seth Rollins vs. Bray Wyatt and Akira Tozawa vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville announced for GBOF. Tozawa vs. Neville was announced by Titus O’Neil.

Below is the updated card for the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view, which takes place on July 9th from the American Airlines Center in Dallas:

WWE Universal Title Match

Samoa Joe vs. Brock Lesnar

RAW Women’s Title Match

Sasha Banks vs. Alexa Bliss

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Akira Tozawa vs. Neville

Ambulance Match

Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

Bray Wyatt vs. Seth Rollins

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)