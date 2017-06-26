Report: Mike Tenay turned down offer to return at Slammiversary
According to the Wrestling Observer, with Jeremy Borash and Josh Mathews competing at the upcoming Slammiversary event, Impact wanted to have Mike Tenay and Don West reunite and call the show.
Tenay apparently turned the offer company down, which led to the Impact bringing in Robert Flores to work alongside West to call Slammiversary.
(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)
More from my site
- Mike Tenay discusses his favorite matches, working with Don West, the future, and more
- Audio: Former TNA announcer talks Hulk Hogan, Jeremy Borash, Mike Tenay, Taz, and more
- GRP #14: Best and worst wrestling announcers
- GRP #135: Teddy responds to critics, Money in the Bank preview, More WWE PPVs, Styles, Hogan, and more
- GRP #100: WWE/Beadle, Hogan wants to wrestle again, WWE’s financial report, Undertaker, Beefcake, more
- Announcers named for Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary
More from my site
- Mike Tenay discusses his favorite matches, working with Don West, the future, and more
- Audio: Former TNA announcer talks Hulk Hogan, Jeremy Borash, Mike Tenay, Taz, and more
- GRP #14: Best and worst wrestling announcers
- GRP #135: Teddy responds to critics, Money in the Bank preview, More WWE PPVs, Styles, Hogan, and more
- GRP #100: WWE/Beadle, Hogan wants to wrestle again, WWE’s financial report, Undertaker, Beefcake, more
- Announcers named for Impact Wrestling’s Slammiversary