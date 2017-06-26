Report: Mike Tenay turned down offer to return at Slammiversary

According to the Wrestling Observer, with Jeremy Borash and Josh Mathews competing at the upcoming Slammiversary event, Impact wanted to have Mike Tenay and Don West reunite and call the show.

Tenay apparently turned the offer company down, which led to the Impact bringing in Robert Flores to work alongside West to call Slammiversary.

