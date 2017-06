Reason why Seth Rollins appeared at a Smackdown house show

The reason Seth Rollins replaced Shinsuke Nakamura at Saturday’s WWE Live Event in Vancouver, British Columbia is because there was some sort of issue with Nakamura being able to cross over the border.

Nakamura did face Jinder Mahal in the main event of Sunday’s WWE Live Event in Everett, Washington.

