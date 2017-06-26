Morrison talks Benoit kicking The Miz out of the WWE locker room

“Miz was on Tough Enough 4 – which was the live #Smackdown one – and I was on [Tough Enough] 3 and in between those two there was maybe a four year gap. It was quite a long time. I had already kind of had solid relationships with the guys on the roster and I remember ‘The Miz eating chicken’ incident. I think he was eating chicken over Scott Armstrong’s bag. And [Chris] Benoit saw him and kicked him out of the locker room. Forever. Like, completely kicked him out of the locker room.”

“I remember hearing about it – and I was on the other show – then the Sad Benoit tragedy occurred and six or eight months after that, Miz had still been changing in the hall, he didn’t really know what to do, because the rule is whoever kicks you out of the locker room has to be the one to invite you back in. So, he didn’t know what to do. In that case, I think The Undertaker might have done this.

At one point, said something like ‘Hey kid, why do you keep changing by the garbage? What are you doing out there?’ Then Miz explained the story and he invited The Miz back in.”

