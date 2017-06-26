Former WCW announcer says no one will ever be able to compete with WWE again

Former WCW announcer and GERWECK.NET hall of famer Tony Schiavone says no one will ever be able to compete with WWE again:

“No, I don’t, only because he (Vince McMahon) is in the New York market. He has always been in the New York market. Number two because he has so much money in the bank—you have to go and see his production facility and see his offices. I don’t know how many of you guys have been there to see what he has behind him, to see why he is so successful. There’s more than what you just see on television; there’s production value; there’s people that know what they are doing in Marketing, and has a great crossover in this country when you think about it. Even back then, we tried in vain for years and years, which finally happened with Eric Bischoff. We tried for years to be that one Wrestling company to be seemingly mainstream. We kind of became mainstream. He (Vince) has always been like that, so I don’t see anybody competing with him on that level. Listen, I didn’t think we were able to do it and was surprised at the run we had in the 90’s, but I don’t think anybody can do it. No.”

source: Wrestling Inc. Podcast





