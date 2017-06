Cody Rhodes responds to Daniel Bryan’s challenge for the ROH World Title

Cody responds to Daniel Bryan’s challenge for the ROH World Title via SI.com:

“I don’t think it was a challenge, just fun. Daniel Bryan remains one of my friends. Final Countdown would be a welcomed tune, even as a competitor. I have always looked up to Dan. It would be major, major box office for all involved.”

(Visited 21 times, 22 visits today)