Chavo Guerrero Jr. talks about training the GLOW cast

Jun 26, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

“I just assumed everybody knew the rules of wrestling. (Laughs) After about a week, somebody went to pin the other person, and was like ‘how do we do it?’ I ended up stopping practice, and I had to explain ‘this is how you win’ and ‘when you go outside (the ring) you have a 10-count to get back in’. To make sure they were safe, I had to build their trust. After I established that ‘I’ll never make you do anything that I don’t feel 100% confident that you can do’, they were down for anything.”

source: inews.co.uk

Post Category: News

