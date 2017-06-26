Big Show talks about the worst thing he’s ever done on WWE television

“There [has] been a lot of stuff I’ve done has been absolutely horrendous. But I think for me personally, the worst thing I’ve done was when Vince [McMahon] made me do the ‘Baby New Year’ thing because it was so freakin’ awkward. He had me in a freakin’ diaper with a New Year hat and he wanted me dancing and all I could think of, it was like some billionaire masturbating video where he [has] got some fat guy. You can imagine Vince in some dark room looking at it on a big screen, like, ‘Yeah, now s–t in the diaper, you fat bastard! s–t in the diaper! That’s it!’ It was just so uncomfortable.”

Source: Talk Is Jericho

