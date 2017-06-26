AS I SEE IT 6/12: Karma, combat sports, and a happy ending, part 2

Well, hell froze over…again.

Mauro Ranallo has been teasing one final announcement…and well, we got one and hell froze over again more or less.

Ranallo announced Thursday on his Instagram he will be part of the NXT broadcast team: (complete with inserted WWE legal boilerplate regarding “rumors” about the JBL affair).

“WWE and I mutually agreed to end my responsibilities on SmackDown having nothing to do with rumors about disputes,” Ranallo wrote in a post on Instagram. “As I remained under contract with WWE, we discussed a variety of options.

Despite originally agreeing to part ways, there was always a desire to continue working together. We have come to terms on a new agreement that benefits both WWE and me, and I am thrilled to announce I will now be part of the NXT

broadcasting team.”

Ranallo got a fantastic reaction at the NXT television tapings Friday night at Full Sail University and was introduced to the audience by HHH, who seems to have been the force behind this move.

Either Mauro Ranallo has one helluva lawyer working on his settlements…or HHH realizes Ranallo was treated badly by his father in law and John Layfield…or, like most things in life, some of each:

HHH came out on stage and announced Ranallo: “There’s somebody else who will now say ‘We are NXT’ and this somebody else is now going to call this…home. Please help me welcome the one and the only, coming back home…the bipolar rock ’n’ roller, Mauro Ranallo!” Ranallo then came out and gave HHH a hug and started to move toward the commentary booth. HHH, however, held him back, pulled him to center stage and raised his arms like a winning boxer or MMA fighter as fans chanted “Mauro” and “welcome back.”

That’s indeed what Ranallo seems to be. Since the Layfield bullying incident, Ranallo has continued on with Showtime Boxing (and as part of that gig, gets to do play-by-play for the highest profile combat sports event in the last decade…Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor), got a new job with Bellator, and called a fight card for RIZIN in Japan.

Some thoughts: there is a part of me that frowns at the insistence of the insertion of the WWE boilerplate language. No one above the age of 3 (outside those employed by WWE) actually believes that “nothing to do with rumors about disputes” line. Ranallo accidentally (on purpose?) said as much during an interview with the Associated Press with this quote: “I was willing to walk away from my dream job, let’s leave it at that,” Ranallo said. “In order for me to do that, I had to be true to my convictions and what makes you a human being.”

Or in English…for the sake of his mental health, Ranallo got out of a working environment that included bullying by John Layfield (no, not just the on-air “heel JBL”, as Layfield tries to claim) of multiple current and former WWE talent and employees.

It’s interesting that there’s no mention of Ranallo’s return on WWE.com (unlike when he was hired), save at the very bottom of the page in the trending WWE items on Twitter. Let’s hope this time…WWE will let Mauro be Mauro (at least as much as they ever let anyone stay themselves), unlike the last time.

For those of you in central Indiana, if you’d like to feed some hungry people as a part of your long July 4 weekend, Hoosier Pro Wrestling and Aaron’s Sales and Service present their 16th annual “Fill The Shelves” canned food drive show to help local food banks on Saturday, July 1. The event will take place in the Aaron’s parking lot, 2675 National Road, Columbus, IN. Admission is free with six cans for food.

The show will feature seven big matches, including four Hoosier Pro Wrestling Title matches. Fans should bring their own lawn chairs. No outside food or coolers allowed. Concessions and wrestling merchandise will be available.

Next week, remembering.

Until next time…

