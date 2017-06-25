Daniel Bryan tells Cody Rhodes he might come for his ROH title

Daniel Bryan, who is still shelved by WWE and not allowed to wrestle, fired off a warning in a tweet which was originally directed to the new Ring of Honor champion Cody Rhodes.

“If you hold the @ringofhonor title 462 days I may have to come after you, which would be 9/28/18. Be forewarned! #FinalCountdown” he wrote, making it clear that once his WWE deal expires, he is bolting. The 462 days Bryan is referring to is his ROH title reign which he said transformed him as a wrestler and described it as one of the best times of his career.

Bryan has made it clear several times during public interviews that if WWE does not allow him to wrestle again, he will have to wrestle somewhere else after his contract expires.

