6/24/17 WWE Smackdown Live Event Results – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Rusev Returns, Seth Rollins Appears

Below are the results from last night’s WWE Smackdown Live Event in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada:

– The Singh Brothers interrupted Greg Hamilton’s introduction and brought out Jinder Mahal to an enormous pop. Mahal said Shinsuke Nakamura couldn’t get into the country, so he called for a referee to come to the ring and count to 10. Charles Robinson appeared and got to seven before Seth Rollins’ music hit (to another big pop). He came to the ring and said Daniel Bryan called him and because Nakamura couldn’t make it, Rollins now has a title shot in the main event.

1. WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

The Usos defeated The New Day (Big E and Kofi Kingston) and Breezango

2. Luke Harper defeated Aiden English

3. Eight-Man Tag Team Match

American Alpha, Sin Cara, and Mojo Rawley defeated The Ascension, Erick Rowan, and Epico

4. Natalya defeated Charlotte Flair

5. WWE United States Championship Triple Threat Match

Kevin Owens defeated Sami Zayn and Rusev

6. Baron Corbin defeated Tye Dillinger

7. Naomi and Becky Lynch defeated Tamina and Carmella

8. WWE Championship Match

Seth Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal (via disqualification)

