WWE UK title to be defended at upcoming ICW show in July

There’s not a weekly WWE United Kingdom show yet but that does not mean that the WWE UK title cannot be defended on a different show!

Insane Championship Wrestling tweeted today that the WWE UK title will be on the line during the July 29 live event titled ICW: Shug’s Hoose Party 4 at the O2 ABC in Glasgow, Scotland. Tickets are available now for £23 each at Ticketmaster.co.uk. The challenger for Pete Dunne will be decided at an upcoming ICW show.

This will be the first time that the WWE United Kingdom title will be defended in a non-WWE show in the UK. A prior title defense was held at a PROGRESS Wrestling event during WrestleMania weekend in Florida.

Dunne has not defended the title since he won it at NXT Takeover: Chicago from Tyler Bate, the inaugural champion.

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)