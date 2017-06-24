The full protective order Vince Russo filed on Jim Cornette is now online

Jun 24, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Vince Russo filed a protection order in the State of Indiana against Jim Cornette, alleging that he has been the victim of stalking. “Golly, VOLDERMORT just filed a Emergency Protective Order on me. I can’t hang out with him anymore,” Cornette wrote on twitter, adding a scan of the order which was hand delivered by police officers at his home in Louisville. The order states that Cornette must stay away from Russo, his family, their home, and his place of work.
Click here to read the document. It expires on June 16th, 2019.

