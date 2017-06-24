Source: Door open for Hogan’s return to WWE

Interesting Rumor On Hulk Hogan And A Potential Return To WWE

According to a report from Fightful.com, the ball is apparently in Hogan’s court for a WWE return. Vince McMahon has reportedly reached out to Hogan personally to express interest in bringing him back in some capacity for the company

The report says that Hogan is unsure if he wants to return because he is set financially from recent lawsuits. He is also apparently out of shape at the moment (over 330 pounds).

