Sonjay Dutt reveals why he returned to Impact Wrestling

“I was under contract for six total years, I left, I came back. I would come back, leave, I’d come back, I’d leave. And part of that was my own doing. I didn’t want to sign a contract. This time around, everything just kind of fit perfect, and in the midst of all those starts and stops with that company, I never lost sight of what I really wanted. To be a pro wrestler is the only job I had, and I continue to make a living with it without being under contract to anyone. I had some offers from ROH, had some offers from WWE, and it just shows that if you really do want something… you put everything into what you really do want.”

