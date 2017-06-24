ROH ‘Best in the World’ 2017 Results

ROH ‘Best in the World’ Results – 6/23/17

Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, MA

– Ultimo Guerrero & El Terrible defeated The Kingdom when Guerrero pinned Vinny Marseglia

– Frankie Kazarian made Hangman Page tap out in a Strap Match.

– Search and Destroy (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jay White, & Jonathan Gresham) defeated The Rebellion (Kenny King, Rhett Titus, Caprice Coleman, & Shane Taylor) who now have to disband.

– Jay Leathal pinned Silas Young. Post match activity saw Beer City Bruiser went to the top rope and splashed Lehtal through the table on the floor.

– Dalton Castle and The Boys defeated Bully Ray and The Briscoes to become the ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions when Castle rolled up Mark Briscoe for the 1-2-3.

– KUSHIDA defeated “The Villain” Marty Scrull to retain the ROH Television Title when he hit Back to the Future off the middle rope.

– The Young Bucks defeated War Machine and Chuck Taylor & Trent Baretta to retain the ROH Tag Team Titles. Taylor and Baretta were added at the last minute, making it a three way match.

– “The American Nightmare” Cody defeated Christopher Daniels to become the new ROH World Champion. Cody got the pin when he rolled through a cradle bun Daniels and hit Crossroads for the win.

The crowd in Lowell was all for The Bullet Club as anyone who wrestled them got booed. Cody called out IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada stating that he plans on “teaching that coddled young boy a lesson.” The show ended with a Bullet Club celebration.

