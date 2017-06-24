Photo: New ROH champion celebrates with his wife
(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)
More from my site
- GRP #37: KENTA signs with WWE, Battleground, Sting, next IC champ, more
- Cody Rhodes Does Angle with His Wife at NXT, Big Show Hosts Rally, More on Celebs at RAW
- Video Blog: Brandi & Cody Rhodes spend the day at the dog park
- Impact Wrestling Results – 2/23/17 (Josh Barnett, The Hardys expedition)
- Ryback talks about Wade Barrett’s taste in women
- GRP #150: Clash of Champions, Notes on Raw, TNA’s future, Anderson & Gallows, Raw’s cruiserweight division, more
More from my site
- GRP #37: KENTA signs with WWE, Battleground, Sting, next IC champ, more
- Cody Rhodes Does Angle with His Wife at NXT, Big Show Hosts Rally, More on Celebs at RAW
- Video Blog: Brandi & Cody Rhodes spend the day at the dog park
- Impact Wrestling Results – 2/23/17 (Josh Barnett, The Hardys expedition)
- Ryback talks about Wade Barrett’s taste in women
- GRP #150: Clash of Champions, Notes on Raw, TNA’s future, Anderson & Gallows, Raw’s cruiserweight division, more