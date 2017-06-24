On Edge and Christian’s podcast of awesomeness Mike Bennett credits Kevin Owens for getting him signed to WWE

Both Mike and Maria’s contracts expired in January for TNA but they kept working for the company for free trying to work out a new deal. Kevin Owens heard this and told Mike Bennett “What the hell are you doing?! Come here!”.

So Bennett at the end of January emailed Triple H about working for WWE. Months passed and at the end of March HHH notified both of them they would be sending them contracts and they would skip NXT and head to straight to the main roster.

Mike and Maria sat at home 3 months until they got the call they would debut at MITB. They saw KO backstage and he said “I told you!”

source: THE SpoTLight

