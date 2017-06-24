Man accused of scamming a Wrestling for Autism charity

EAST HAVEN, CT — The organizer of an event to benefit Autism awareness has been arrested for passing a bad check, East Haven police said.

On June 23 police arrested James Raymond, 35 for his involvement in the April 24 wrestling event to benefit Autism awareness, police said. After an East Haven Police Department Investigative Services investigation, it was determined that Raymond, the event’s organizer, presented a check to Paradise Alley Professional Wrestling LLC that was returned for insufficient funds, police said.

During the following months, investigators attempted to contact Raymond but were unsuccessful, partially because of Raymond disconnecting his phone line because of all of the harassing calls and texts he was receiving, police said. Once it was clear that Raymond had no intention to cooperate with the investigation, an arrest warrant affidavit was submitted, police said.

“We take these investigations very seriously because do not want these types of crimes to discourage people from supporting good causes like this in the future,” Police Lt. Joseph M. Murgo said in a news release. “East Haven has always been a tight knit community that comes together to support people in need and will continue to do so. We want the public to know that this isolated incident in no way reflects the values of other charitable events that are held throughout the year to benefit worthy causes.”

Raymond was charged with issuing a bad check. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 5, 2017.

