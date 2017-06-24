LaVar Ball Reportedly Negotiating Appearance on June 26th Monday Night RAW

Since LaVar Ball has spent the last four months cutting WWE-style promos, it’s only fitting he might end up on the promotion’s flagship television program.

Per Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin, Ball and WWE are in negotiations for him to appear on the June 26th episode of RAW from the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

While it’s unclear if Ball will do so, Satin noted he could be heard talking about WWE, on the family’s livestream, from the NBA draft Thursday.

Ball’s son, Lonzo Ball, was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft. LaVar is from the L.A. area, and Lonzo went to high school in Chino Hills.

The outspoken elder Ball essentially became a pro wrestling heel as his son went through the draft process. He proclaimed he could defeat Michael Jordan in a game of one-on-one, and that Lonzo is already a better basketball player than two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry.

Ball is always playing for a crowd. A spot in WWE would give him the platform to say what he wants, and the move would draw additional media attention to the company, as it heads into the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view on July 9th.

SOURCES: Article courtesy of Adam Wells from Bleacher Report. YouTube video courtesy of ESPN’s First Take.

