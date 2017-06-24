Adam Cole explains why he didn’t renew with ROH

Adam Cole explains why he didn’t renew with ROH:

“I’m in a very interesting spot right now because for the first time in seven years, I’m a free agent. I’ve been contracted to Ring Of Honor since 2010. So for now, for me, I didn’t want to re-sign anywhere because I just wanted to see what was out there, and see what was available, and see if there’s an opportunity for me just to kind of, again, test the waters and see what’s out there. For me, I’m still very much at a standstill. I’m not exactly sure what I’m doing. I’m not exactly sure the direction I want to go. For me, like I said, just entertaining the idea of knowing what would work best for me at this point and time for my life and my career is kind of where I’m at. And until then, again, I’m enjoying the idea of looking at all these different companies and looking at all these different possibilities. And then, weighing those options to make the best decision. And obviously, too, this decision is a big one, so you don’t want to jump into anything too quick. You want to make sure that you’ve really thought about all the options and things like that. So, for me, J.R., again, I’m still very much at a standstill just deciding what I’m going to do, and where I’m going to go, and what’s going to work best for me.”

source: JR’s podcast

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)