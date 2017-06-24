6/24/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Gainesville, Florida

Below are the results from tonight’s WWE NXT Live Event in Gainesville, Florida:

1. Montez Ford defeated Marcel Barthel

2. Sarah Logan and Aliyah defeated Abbey Laith and Victoria Gonzalez

3. No Way Jose defeated Cezar Bononi

4. Nick Miller defeated Tian Bing

-Ruby Riot cut an in-ring promo, but was interrupted by Peyton Royce and Billie Kay, which set up a match for later in the show.

5. Aleister Black defeated Alexander Wolfe

6. Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler defeated Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch

7. Ruby Riot defeated Peyton Royce

8. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Kassius Ohno, Roderick Strong, and Buddy Murphy defeated Bobby Roode, The Velveteen Dream, and Lars Sullivan

