Vince McMahon and Triple H on Stephanie McMahon Honor, The Velveteen Dream on His Style

– WWE NXT Superstar The Velveteen Dream recently did a Q&A with the WWE website and commented on the meaning behind his unique appearance:

“Prince played a big influence on my style. When I was 10 years old, my stepdad put me on the stage with him and I danced a little bit until the bodyguard took me off. As I exited the stage, I spotted the finest ensemble of backup dancers I had ever seen in my life. This is where I immediately felt his influence — the absolute control he had over this group and the beautiful women that always surrounded him.”

– WWE announced that Stephanie McMahon has been named a Stuart Scott ENSPIRE Award Honoree for this year. She will be recognized at the Sports Humaniatarian of the Year Awards on Tuesday, July 11th, presented by ESPN. Highlights from the awards will air on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephanie will be recognized for helping to raise funds and awareness for WWE’s partners — including Make-A-Wish, Special Olympics, Susan G. Komen, Boys & Girls Clubs of America and Be a STAR — and the creation of Connor’s Cure. The fund, which now partners with the V Foundation for Cancer Research, has raised more than $1.5 million, assisting 240 families around the world. Stephanie’s fellow ENSPIRE Award honorees include Orlando City Soccer Club #OrlandoUnited and the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality.

Triple H and Vince McMahon tweeted on the honor:

