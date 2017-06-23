Viewership for Impact Wrestling Increases for Third Straight Week

This week’s Impact Wrestling on Pop TV, the third of four episodes taped in Mumbai, India, averaged 342,000 viewers. After averaging 287,000 viewers for the June 1st episode, Impact viewership has increased the past three weeks; June 8th averaged 318,000 viewers, and June 15th averaged 327,000 viewers.

This week’s main event was a tag team match, with Ethan Carter III & Impact World Heavyweight Champion Bobby Lashley facing James Storm & GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron.

Impact came in at #103 on the Top 150 Cable Originals List, up from #113 for the June 15th episode and #132 for the June 8th episode.

SOURCE: SHOWBUZZ DAILY

