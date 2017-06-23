Update on Daniel Bryan’s WWE Contract Status

Jun 23, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Dave Meltzer noted on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Daniel Bryan’s WWE contract is set to expire sometime next year.

As noted, Bryan mentioned in an interview prior to his WWE Smackdown Live return that he is “working on” a return to the ring. However, Bryan recently underwent medical testing and a return to the ring for Bryan is not 100%, and he remains uncleared and said he still plans on wrestling somewhere else if WWE doesn’t allow him

