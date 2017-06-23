Spoiler: Former Ring of Honor Star Debuts In WWE NXT (Photo)

Former ROH Tag Team and TV Champion Bobby Fish made his WWE NXT debut at tonight’s Full Sail University. The debut should air on the July 5th or July 12th episode.

Fish wrestled Aleister Black and was introduced as making his NXT debut. He received a nice pop and worked what was said to be a good match with Black. It appears Fish worked as a heel.

Below is a photo from the debut, thanks to our correspondent Will Henderson:

