Shawn Stasiak Interested in Possible WWE Return?

Tweet posted by Shawn Stasiak at 3:55am ET this morning.

With all due respect @TripleH @StephMcMahon @VinceMcMahon WWE product really looks like it needs help! Some spark! Open to talk when you are pic.twitter.com/NGGf8MuWnE — Dr Shawn Stasiak (@drshawn008) June 23, 2017

Stasiak last wrestled for WWE in 2002.

