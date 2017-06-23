Rusev WWE Return Update, David Otunga’s Film Project with His Son, Bob Backlund

– We noted before how David Otunga was working on a film project with his son for Father’s Day. That project has been released and can be seen below. The “Love” short film was David Jr’s gift to his dad for Father’s Day. After taking some time away for another movie, Otunga is expected to return to WWE TV later this summer for his RAW commentary debut.

– Rusev is being advertised for SmackDown live events this coming week. He’s scheduled for a Triple Threat with Mojo Rawley and WWE United States Champion at Sunday’s live event in Everett, Washington and another Triple Threat with Owens and Shinsuke Nakamura at Monday’s live event in Bakersfield, CA. No word yet on if Rusev will be making his blue brand TV debut on Tuesday’s show in San Diego.

– WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund represented the company earlier this week at the Travelers – Farmington Bank Celebrity Mini Golf Tournament. The tournament took place at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, CT and raised money for various charities chosen by the celebrities. WWE Community posted these photos of Backlund at the event:

#WWE Legend @AskMrBacklund knocking down his shots for charity at the Travelers Celebrity Mini Golf Tournament! pic.twitter.com/jVBjtWI4q8 — WWE Community (@WWECommunity) June 21, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)