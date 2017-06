Rusev returns to action this weekend

Rusev returns to the ring this weekend in two triple threat matches for the US Title.

Rusev v Mojo Rawley V Kevin Owens US Title match @ an SDL house show in Everett, Washington 6/24/17

Rusev v Nakamura v Kevin Owens US Title match @ an SDL house show in Bakersfield, California 6/25/17

Source: Fightful Wrestling

