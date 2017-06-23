Possible Spoiler on a Former ROH Star Debuting with WWE NXT Tonight

It looks like former ROH Tag Team Champion and former ROH TV Champion Bobby Fish may make his WWE NXT debut at tonight’s TV tapings as our correspondent just spotted Fish entering Full Sail University with NXT producer Ryan Katz.

There’s been speculation on Fish signing with WWE since March of this year after he reportedly did not want to sign a new full-time ROH deal because he was afraid it would hurt his chances with WWE, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

No word yet on Fish’s former “reDRagon” partner Kyle O’Reilly being at tonight’s tapings but we will keep you updated. Remember to join us tonight for full NXT spoilers.

