Possible Change to Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania Plans

Jun 23, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Dave Meltzer noted in The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the plan in WWE as of 2 weeks ago remained for Lesnar to face Strowman for the #WWE Universal Title at SummerSlam this year.

Meltzer added, however, that WWE might decide to change Lesnar’s SummerSlam plans due to low TV ratings, with the feeling that Lesnar’s limited WWE schedule might be hurting them.

If plans do indeed change, the Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Title match, which was originally planned for Wrestlemania 34 next year, might be pushed up to SummerSlam this year.

