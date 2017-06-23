Notes on Injured WWE Superstars, John Cena – American Grit Clips, Enzo Amore

– Above and below are preview clips from the next episode of John Cena’s American Grit reality competition, which airs Sunday on FOX. As noted, last Sunday’s episode drew 1.759 million viewers, up from last week’s 1.120 million viewers for the season two premiere.

– Tommaso Ciampa and Darren Young were both spotted in Birmingham, Alabama at Andrews Sports Medicine & Orthopedic Center working towards their ring returns over the past few days, according to PWInsider. Young has been out of action since January with an arm injury while Ciampa suffered an ACL injury in mid-May.

– As seen below, Enzo Amore has made his first tweet since Big Cass turned on him at the end of this week’s RAW. Enzo mentioned Conor McGregor in the tweet, which is also his first tweet since trashing McGregor on Twitter after the Conor vs. Floyd Mayweather fight was announced. That tweet can also be seen below:

