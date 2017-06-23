Mauro Ranallo Thanks Triple H and Michael Cole, WWE Playlist on Brock Lesnar Brawls

Jun 23, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is the latest WWE Playlist video with the most ferocious brawls involving WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar:

– As noted, Mauro Ranallo and Triple H announced on Thursday that Mauro will be joining the WWE NXT commentary team. Mauro confirmed on Twitter that he will be making his yellow brand debut tonight at the Full Sail University tapings. He also tweeted the following, thanking Triple H, Michael Cole and others for making the return to the company happen:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 2 times, 2 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad