Luke Harper Movie News, Mike & Maria Kanellis WWE Theme Song Released, More

– WWE posted this video looking at every Superstar to hold the WWE Title over the years:

– As seen below, WWE Music has released the “True Love” theme song for Mike & Maria Kanellis:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which General Manager did a better job handling controversy this week – RAW GM Kurt Angle or SmackDown GM Daniel Bryan. As of this writing, 78% voted, “SmackDown LIVE General Manager Daniel Bryan. Making another Women’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match and banning James Ellsworth from ringside.” The rest went with, “Raw General Manager Kurt Angle. Helping get to the bottom of Enzo Amore’s mystery attacker.”

– The 2017 Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal later this year will host the world premiere of Mohawk, featuring WWE Superstar Luke Harper, Kaniehtiio and Eamon Farren from Twin Peaks. This is the second movie from director Ted Geoghegan from We Are Still Here. The movie is set in 1814 and focuses on “two Mohawk warriors and their British lover who are pursued by murderous American military renegades hellbent on revenge.” Harper stars as British agent Joshua Pinsmail. EW has more details on the movie this link.

