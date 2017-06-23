Kevin Owens on Chad Gable, David Benoit Attends WWE Live Event, Southpaw Regional

Jun 23, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Below is video of WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens after his Open Challenge win over Chad Gable on this week’s SmackDown. Owens says he respects Gable for trying to make a name for himself but that didn’t happen because Owens is the absolute best in WWE history. Owens says he really believes he is the best in history and when his time is done and all is said & done, everyone will see it too.

– WWE recently filmed material for new Southpaw Regional Wrestling episodes. No word yet on when they will air.

– As seen below, Chris Benoit’s son David Benoit attended last Friday’s WWE live event in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. David often attends WWE shows when they’re in the area.

