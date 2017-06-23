Jeff Jarrett Hypes Very Special Guest for Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

Jeff Jarrett is teasing a big name to appear at the July 2nd Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view from Orlando.

No word yet on who the “most powerful, influential resident of Orlando” is but we will keep you updated. Jarrett wrote the following today on Twitter/TMI.me:

“Slammiversary week just got even bigger…more details coming…very, very special guest is coming… #Slamm15! @IMPACTWRESTLING @GFWWrestling”

“For the very first time the most powerful, influential resident of Orlando, Florida has confirmed that he will attend Slammiversary week @UniversalORL and participate in the Impact Zone for @IMPACTWRESTLING and @GFWWrestling ! #Slamm15! #Honored”

Slammiversary week just got even bigger…more details coming…very, very special guest is coming… … https://t.co/8BRcUfh571 — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) June 23, 2017

(1) For the very first time the most powerful, influential resident of Orlando, Florida has confirmed that he will attend Slammiversary… — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) June 23, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)