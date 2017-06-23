Jeff Jarrett Hypes Very Special Guest for Impact Wrestling Slammiversary

Jun 23, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

Jeff Jarrett is teasing a big name to appear at the July 2nd Impact Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view from Orlando.

No word yet on who the “most powerful, influential resident of Orlando” is but we will keep you updated. Jarrett wrote the following today on Twitter/TMI.me:

“Slammiversary week just got even bigger…more details coming…very, very special guest is coming… #Slamm15! @IMPACTWRESTLING @GFWWrestling”

“For the very first time the most powerful, influential resident of Orlando, Florida has confirmed that he will attend Slammiversary week @UniversalORL and participate in the Impact Zone for @IMPACTWRESTLING and @GFWWrestling ! #Slamm15! #Honored”

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad