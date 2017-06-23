Cody Rhodes comments on a potential return to WWE

Jun 23, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

In an interview with Channel Guide Magazine, Cody Rhodes commented on a return to WWE:

“I don’t want to sound negative but being part of history right now and this new era and new boom. I didn’t get that while in WWE. So currently there is no incentive for me to return to WWE. I’m making more money than I was with WWE.

I’ve been in some unbelievable matchups. Two are coming up. I love WWE. Just currently there is no incentive. There are some things I would love to be a part of. I would love to be part of the Dusty tag team tournament. At the same time I don’t think I’m playing a revenge song here. I don’t think I’m ready to move out of the spot of where I’m at.”

source: THE SpOTLight

(Visited 23 times, 23 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad