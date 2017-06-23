Bull Ray comments on the Broken Hardy gimmick

Bully Ray had some really interesting comments to USA TODAY about The Broken Hardy Gimmick…

Here’s what he said:

“I think that they will get the best of both worlds. They can milk this Hardy run for every dime it’s worth and then they can evolve into a version of the Broken Universe that the WWE sees fits.

WWE is not going to allow creations that got over someplace else to come in and rule their world. It’s not going to happen. It didn’t happen with #theBulletClub and it’s not going to happen with Matt Hardy’s Broken Universe.

They are going to have to put their stamp of approval on it and have their creative input.”

