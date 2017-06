Another milestone achieved by Asuka

ESPN reports that NXT Champion #Asuka has tied with Trish Stratus and now has the third-longest reigning Women’s Title reign in WWE History. Asuka also beat Goldberg undefeated streak very recently.

Asuka still needs 54 more days to beat Rockin’ Robin’s record and become the second longest reigning women’s champion in history.

