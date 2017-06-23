6/22/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Cocoa, Florida – Axel Dieter Jr. Makes His Debut

Below are the results from last night’s WWE NXT Live Event in Cocoa, Florida:

1. Adrian Jaoude defeated Fabian Aichner

2. Mary Kate defeated Danielle Kamela

3. The Ealy Brothers defeated Demitrius Bronson and Lars Sullivan

-After the match, Sullivan beat down Bronson for losing the match.

4. Kassius Ohno defeated Tian Bing

5. Heavy Machinery defeated Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake

6. Roderick Strong defeated Marcel Barthel (Axel Dieter Jr.)

7. Ruby Riot and Lacey Evans defeated Sonya Deville and Taynara Conti

8. Aleister Black defeated The Velveteen Dream

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)