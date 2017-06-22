WWE and Sony Pictures Networks India launch weekly show in Hindi

WWE and Sony Pictures Networks India today announced the launch of a new weekly show in Hindi, WWE Sunday Dhamaal, featuring the best action from Raw and SmackDown beginning this Sunday, June 25 from 6PM to 8PM on Sony MAX, India’s number one movie channel. WWE Sunday Dhamaal will be presented by well-known television personalities Salil Acharya and Madonna Tixeira and include exclusive features giving Indian fans a unique, localized WWE experience beyond Raw and SmackDown each week. Fans will also be able to engage with WWE Sunday Dhamaal through social media in a segment called Debate of the Week. Viewers can share their opinions on Facebook and Twitter, and the best posts will be displayed on-air. The weekly show will also include trivia contests with chances to win WWE merchandise. WWE fans from the world of sports and Bollywood will also appear as special guests. “WWE fuels the most dedicated audience around the world and has a huge fan following,” said Mr. Neeraj Vyas, Senior EVP & Head, MAX cluster of channels and Channel SAB, SPN. “With Sony MAX’s mass appeal and wide reach, and with action entertainment gaining immense popularity among the audience, we made the decision to telecast WWE Sunday Dhamaal on the channel. WWE has had a long-standing connection with India, and we are sure the show will enjoy a good following.” “We are excited to partner with Sony Pictures Networks India to bring our passionate fans new and localized content featuring all their favorite WWE Superstars,” said Mr. Sheetesh Srivastava, Vice President & General Manager, WWE India. “WWE Sunday Dhamaal gives our massive fan base in India a customized version of WWE’s blend of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment from Raw and SmackDown every week.”

