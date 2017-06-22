Russo files restraining order against Cornette

Jim Cornette revealed on Twitter that Vince Russo has filed a restraining order against him. According to the document, Russo is claiming that he is being stalked by Cornette.

As previously noted, Jim Cornette made an offer to meet Vince Russo face to face and Russo responded with a sarcastic apology video.

Cornette then replied with his own sarcastic video where he ‘admitted defeat’ to Russo. In Cornette’s last video, he said he had a gift for Russo and it was going to be a surprise. “You deserve this and you’re gonna get exactly what you deserve.”





