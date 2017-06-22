Russo files restraining order against Cornette

Jun 22, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Jim Cornette revealed on Twitter that Vince Russo has filed a restraining order against him. According to the document, Russo is claiming that he is being stalked by Cornette.

As previously noted, Jim Cornette made an offer to meet Vince Russo face to face and Russo responded with a sarcastic apology video.

Cornette then replied with his own sarcastic video where he ‘admitted defeat’ to Russo. In Cornette’s last video, he said he had a gift for Russo and it was going to be a surprise. “You deserve this and you’re gonna get exactly what you deserve.”


(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad