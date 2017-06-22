ROH ‘Best in the World’ PPV Tomorrow Night
Ring of Honor ‘Best in the World’ Live on PPV @ 9 PM EST/6 PM PST
Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, MA
ROH World Championship
“Almighty” Christopher Daniels vs. “The American Nightmare” Cody
ROH World Television Championship
KUSHIDA vs. “The Villain” Marty Scurll
ROH World Tag Team Championship
The Young Bucks vs. War Machine
ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championships
Bully Ray & The Briscoes vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys
Strap Match
Hangman Page vs. Frankie Kazarian
Losing Team Must Disband
The Rebellion (Kenny King, Rhett Titus, Caprice Coleman, & Shane Taylor) vs. Search and Destroy (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jay White, & Jonathan Gresham)
Silas Young vs. Jay Lethal
The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia) vs. CMLL’s Ultimo Guerrero & El Terrible
Women of Honor Pre-Show Match @ 8:40 PM
STARDOM’s Kris Wolf and Sumie Sakai vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Mandy Leon