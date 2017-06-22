ROH ‘Best in the World’ PPV Tomorrow Night

Jun 22, 2017 - by Atlee Greene

Ring of Honor  ‘Best in the World’  Live on PPV @ 9 PM EST/6 PM PST

Lowell Memorial Auditorium in Lowell, MA

 

ROH World Championship

“Almighty” Christopher Daniels vs. “The American Nightmare” Cody

 

ROH World Television Championship

KUSHIDA vs. “The Villain” Marty Scurll

 

ROH World Tag Team Championship

The Young Bucks vs. War Machine

 

ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championships

Bully Ray & The Briscoes vs. Dalton Castle & The Boys

 

Strap Match

Hangman Page vs. Frankie Kazarian

 

Losing Team Must Disband

The Rebellion (Kenny King, Rhett Titus, Caprice Coleman, & Shane Taylor) vs. Search and Destroy (Alex Shelley, Chris Sabin, Jay White, & Jonathan Gresham)

 

Silas Young vs. Jay Lethal

 

The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Vinny Marseglia) vs. CMLL’s Ultimo Guerrero & El Terrible

 

Women of Honor Pre-Show Match @ 8:40 PM

STARDOM’s Kris Wolf and Sumie Sakai vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Mandy Leon

