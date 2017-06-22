Reby Sky’s latest social media rant on Impact Wrestling

Stop doing stupid interviews before I release your drunk texts & the DUI records that somehow haven’t gotten out WAIT OOPS @RealJeffJarrett http://t.co/zmw14Y2QPF – Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 22, 2017

Don’t say you wanna be done with drama in a quiet manner & then have company stooges like Jeff & Dutch give interviews spewing BS. – Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 22, 2017

If the issue was as simple & cut/dry as these morons are trying to make it seem, I wouldn’t have been out here fighting for my family. – Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 22, 2017

Truth is TNA can’t afford to go to court over this, so they’re going to downplay it to anyone who will listen & lie to look powerful – Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 22, 2017

Money is power. Never forget that. @RealJeffJarrett – Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 22, 2017

