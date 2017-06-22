Reby Sky’s latest social media rant on Impact Wrestling

Jun 22, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Stop doing stupid interviews before I release your drunk texts & the DUI records that somehow haven’t gotten out WAIT OOPS @RealJeffJarrett http://t.co/zmw14Y2QPF – Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 22, 2017

Don’t say you wanna be done with drama in a quiet manner & then have company stooges like Jeff & Dutch give interviews spewing BS. – Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 22, 2017

If the issue was as simple & cut/dry as these morons are trying to make it seem, I wouldn’t have been out here fighting for my family. – Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 22, 2017

Truth is TNA can’t afford to go to court over this, so they’re going to downplay it to anyone who will listen & lie to look powerful – Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 22, 2017

Money is power. Never forget that. @RealJeffJarrett – Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 22, 2017

(Visited 46 times, 46 visits today)

More from my site

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Teddy Long reflects on his career in pro wrestling from the early days of JCP to the WWE Hall of Fame

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad