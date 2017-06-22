News for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Sonjay Dutt Teaser, Swoggle vs. Rockstar Spud

– Above is a promo for tonight’s Impact Wrestling episode featuring new X Division Champion Sonjay Dutt celebrating his big win.

– Other matches announced for tonight’s show from India include Laurel Van Ness and GFW Women’s Champion Sienna vs. Allie and Knockouts Champion Rosemary, World Heavyweight Champion Lashley and Ethan Carter III vs. James Storm and GFW Global Champion Alberto El Patron plus the Sony Six X Division Invitational with Suicide vs. Matt Sydal vs. Braxton Sutter vs. Eddie Edwards vs. Davey Richards vs. Trevor Lee.

– The feud between Swoggle (Hornswoggle) and Rockstar Spud continues tonight with a fight in the streets of Mumbai. Below is video from the segment:

