Mauro Ranallo to stay with WWE

Mauro Ranallo moving to the NXT announce team. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) June 22, 2017

In a major twist to the Mauro Ranallo story, the former Smackdown commentator announced today that he has come to terms on a new agreement with WWE and will be joining the NXT broadcast team. “WWE and I mutually agreed to end my responsibilities on SmackDown having nothing to do with rumors about disputes,” Ranallo wrote in a post on Instagram. “As I remained under contract with WWE, we discussed a variety of options. Despite originally agreeing to part ways, there was always a desire to continue working together. We have come to terms on a new agreement that benefits both WWE and me, and I am thrilled to announce I will now be part of the NXT broadcasting team.” WWE and Ranallo previously announced that the two would be ending their agreement in August of this year. Since moving away from WWE, Ranallo signed with Bellator MMA and was also chosen to be the play-by-play man for the McGregor vs Mayweather boxing fight. Triple H, the brains behind NXT, tweeted the announcement with three hash tags. “#LikeAGlove #MegaPowers #WeAreNXT,” Triple H wrote, retweeting Ranallo’s original announcement.

