Jeff Jarrett states that Impact Wrestling owns the Broken gimmick

Jun 22, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

As stated by Jeff Jarrett:

“So when it relates to IP it’s real simple, there is a publisher who owns the property, there is a writer who gets credit and can monetize it, then there is the performers. There is no question that Broken Matt and Brother Nero’s performances were off the charts good. But when it comes to ownership to me it’s almost a silly squabble, it’s never been in question. Impact are the owners.”


