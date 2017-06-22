HBK believes that wrestlers aren’t evolving

Jun 22, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

On the Edge & Christian Show, WWE hall of famer Shawn Michaels said that wrestlers aren’t evolving:

“I think my match with (Vader) was the first time I can recall stomping for the superkick and you’re the champion, so you’re still figuring out new ways to develop and grow and evolve. It’s not a knock, but I don’t know how many people are doing that. People are sort of set in their sequence, their distinguished move set of whatever, and heck, we were still trying to grow in a main event of a pay-per-view. Do you know what I mean? It was a constant effort for character development, so to speak, as opposed to being set in that and just moving forward. And again, it’s not to be critical of anybody. It’s just sometimes when I watch, it’s just people are pretty set on who it is they are and I don’t know if that’s the most positive way of going about doing it. You want to continue to grow as a character, to stretch out, to have more range and have more emotion and have more everything because once you do sort of get settled in it, then it becomes repetitive, right?”


